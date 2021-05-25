Ovechkin Looking For New Deal With Washington

-ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Alex Ovechkin says is confident he will sign a new contract with the Washington Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie also hope to be back. But after a third consecutive first-round playoff exit and the Seattle expansion draft looming, there is no assurance all three will be teammates next season.

