Ovechkin Looking For New Deal With Washington

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates with the...
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates with the Stanley Cup prior to watching the 2018 Stanley Cup Championship banner rise to the rafters before playing against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on October 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
-ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Alex Ovechkin says is confident he will sign a new contract with the Washington Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie also hope to be back. But after a third consecutive first-round playoff exit and the Seattle expansion draft looming, there is no assurance all three will be teammates next season.

