Okemos School board votes to change ‘Chiefs’ mascot

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Okemos School Board unanimously decided to change the school systems’ mascot from the Chiefs. While a new mascot has not yet been decided, the decision to change the old one has been a long time coming.

The Okemos School Board had put together a committee tasked with reviewing the nickname. The school board also hosted two public forums on April 14 and 15 for the public to give their input.

School Board President Dean Bolton waited for the committee’s findings before forming a public opinion. He said he did understand the history behind the school nickname, and why some had been reluctant to change it.

“For a lot of people, this involves local traditions and sort of a sense of heritage that you know we have to acknowledge,” Bolton said.

In a previous open meeting Dr. Aaron Payment, an American Indian, explained why any sort of American Indian themed mascot is offensive.

“When you’re at a game and you’re at a school who has a native mascot, invariably they’re going to break into war whoops or the tomahawk chop. That’s going to happen,” Payment said. “You actually don’t have complete control over that. So, if you have a name that invites that, you can expect that.”

There is no word yet as to when a new mascot will be chosen.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

