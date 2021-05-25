Advertisement

Okemos School board votes to change ‘Chiefs’ mascot

(n/a)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Okemos School Board unanimously decided to change the school systems’ mascot from the Chiefs. While a new mascot has not yet been decided, the decision to change the old one has been a long time coming.

The Okemos School Board had put together a committee tasked with reviewing the nickname. The school board also hosted two public forums on April 14 and 15 for the public to give their input.

School Board President Dean Bolton waited for the committee’s findings before forming a public opinion. He said he did understand the history behind the school nickname, and why some had been reluctant to change it.

“For a lot of people, this involves local traditions and sort of a sense of heritage that you know we have to acknowledge,” Bolton said.

In a previous open meeting Dr. Aaron Payment, an American Indian, explained why any sort of American Indian themed mascot is offensive.

“When you’re at a game and you’re at a school who has a native mascot, invariably they’re going to break into war whoops or the tomahawk chop. That’s going to happen,” Payment said. “You actually don’t have complete control over that. So, if you have a name that invites that, you can expect that.”

There is no word yet as to when a new mascot will be chosen.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

Latest News

DeWitt Schools looking for hosts for exchange students
Study Committee finalizes recommendations for East Lansing police oversight
Michigan Civil Rights Commission names attorney John E. Johnson, Jr., as Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights
Watching Your Wallet: 43% of Americans know their investments
Watching Your Wallet: 43% of Americans know their investments