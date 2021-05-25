No Julio Jones in Falcons Camp

-ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have begun their offseason training program without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap. Rookie coach Arthur Smith was tight-lipped about the Falcons’ options. But he insisted that he doesn’t begrudge Jones for speaking his mind.

