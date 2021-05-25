Proposal introduced in State House would once again make consumer-grade fireworks illegal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are some people dreading the unofficial start of summer this weekend because of the sound of fireworks that comes with it. Now, there’s a new push to stop that.

A proposal, just introduced in the State House, would once again make it illegal to buy consumer-grade fireworks in Michigan.

“It gets way worse with the noise,” said one resident, who wished to remain unidentified.

She said she likes to enjoy her neighborhood quietly. That can be a challenge when the sun goes down during the summer since so many people are setting off fireworks.

“We moved out of the neighborhood in Lansing to Holt because of the fireworks,” she said.

She said the problem really started when fireworks became legal in Michigan in 2011.

“We ended up having people putting fireworks and lighting them off at two in the morning, or out in the middle of the street.”

Fireworks aren’t allowed to be shot off from the street, or at 2 a.m. at any time in the state. Lansing police said officers do ticket people, but only if the person complaining knows where the fireworks are coming from.

A spokesman said most of the time they don’t, so an officer patrols the area. Willcut said she notices the problem gets worse around holidays, like Memorial Day and Independence Day, so she gets out of town.

“For the last 10 years, we’ve been going up all the way toward Alpena for an entire week for the Fourth of July because it gets so loud.”

She said she adjusts because she realizes fireworks are allowed to be set off at certain times.

“We made the decision to move because we didn’t like the noise. If they are within the law, it might not be courteous, but it’s still their right.”

Fireworks are allowed to be set off around certain holidays:

* December 31 until 1:00 a.m. on January 1

* The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.

* June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.

* July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

* The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.

