Michigan State Police made 68 stops in Clinton County this morning, most were for speeding

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police had their hands full with speeders this morning on I-96 and I-69 in Clinton County.

According to MSP’s twitter, troopers made 68 traffic stops Tuesday morning, most of which were for speeding.

Of the 68 stops, 37 warnings were given and 31 tickets were issued to drivers.

MSP says to please slow down and drive posted speeds.

Please slow down out there and drive posted speeds! 👮🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RtsmXJLx6O — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2021

