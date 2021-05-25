Advertisement

Michigan Civil Rights Commission names attorney John E. Johnson, Jr., as Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution to safeguard constitutional and legal guarantees against discrimination. The Commission investigates alleged discrimination against any person because of religion, race, color or national origin, genetic information, sex, age, marital status, height, weight, arrest record, and physical and mental disability.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights serves as the operational arm of the Commission and, as of Monday, they have a new interim director.

Monday the Michigan Civil Rights Commission named Attorney John E. Johnson, Jr. as Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.  Johnson currently serves as the department’s Legislative Liaison and Special Advisor to the Commission.

He’s set to begin his duties on Tuesday, June 2 and will fill the role until the Commission selects a permanent Executive Director.

Commission Chair Stacie Clayton said, “The Commission extends our deep gratitude to John E. Johnson for stepping up and agreeing to serve as Interim Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. The Department has made significant progress in the last 8 months under Director White, and we believe Attorney Johnson will help us advance the momentum and progress we have achieved during Director White’s tenure.”

Johnson previously served for seven years as Executive Director of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus. Before that he held multiple leadership positions, including Corporation Counsel for the City of Detroit, General Counsel to the Detroit NAACP, Deputy Executive Director of Wayne County Neighborhood Legal Services, and Hearing Officer for the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

