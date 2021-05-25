MDHHS seeking applications for projects to deliver services to prevent child abuse and neglect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Children’s Trust Fund is seeking applications for projects to help deliver services to prevent child abuse and neglect. The program is set to start on Oct. 1, 2021, and run through Sept. 30, 2022.

“MDHHS and the Children’s Trust Fund are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of children and keeping families together,” said Demetrius Starling, executive director of the department’s Children’s Services Agency.

Grants funded through the Children’s Trust Fund will help families that are in risk and facing challenges. The Fund expects to issue approximately eight awards for a total of $400,000.

Funded applicants will receive assistance to help with:

Program start-up

Reporting requirements

Barriers to program implementation

The deadline to submit applications electronically through the MI E-Grants program for this initial review is June 16, 2021, at 3 p.m.

If endorsed by local councils your applications will be forwarded to MDHHS by June 30.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website. From there select the “About EGrAMS” link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual.

