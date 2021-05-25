Making sure our cottage crawlspaces are cleaned and ready for the season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many homeowners are starting to open up their cottage for the season, but may find an unexpected surprise.

Several of those cottages are built with crawl spaces here in Michigan and Zack Krieger with Ayers Basement Systems is sharing why the crawl space exist, saying some homeowners may not know they have one.

Krieger says a problematic crawlspace will effect the cottage if it isn’t taken care of when the problem is small and if mold is present then it could spread to the rest of the house and cause health issues.

He has solutions such as crawl space encapsulation and says that seals the outside air and moisture, preventing it from getting into the cottage.

