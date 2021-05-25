Of Heumann Interest: Legendary Grand Ledge baseball coach has number retired in style

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The name O’Keefe and the number 7 represents tradition at Grand Ledge. A tradition built by countless players and by one coach.

And that coach got a fitting salute Saturday, with his jersey number 7 retired in a ceremony that included Pat O’Keefe’s family, former players, some from his CMU days and even a military salute. It was a salute fit for a king, and Pat O’Keefe was the king of this program for more than five decades.

“It was like a blur. So, I really think that… it seems like yesterday that I coached my first game,” O’Keefe said. “And we always use to open up with Battle Creek Central, and so that memory... floods my head with a lot of uh super great games, fans, kids, parents and my own family.”

Grand Ledge Co-Head Coach Mike Rademacher said, “I don’t think he demanded any more out of any of his kids or players than he demanded of himself. He was a perfectionist… There’s a right way and a wrong way to play the game, and he stressed more playing the game and playing the game right than anybody else around.”

Before the current Grand Ledge players took the field for a doubleheader they huddled around the legendary coach for one more pep talk.

O’Keefe told them, “I hope there’s no place that you ever want to be [more] than right here in front of this dugout on this field here, so God bless you.”

Tradition, loyalty and family are all the things Pat O’Keefe preached at Grand Ledge for 51 years and they all mean so much to him. They wanted to do this ceremony a year ago but the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, and so O’Keefe had to wait until this year.

And boy; Was it ever worth the wait.

