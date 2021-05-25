Lansing Lugnuts change mask policy, masks will not be required in outdoor seating areas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced they have changed their mask policy at Jackson Co. Field.

According to the Lugnuts, fans can enjoy the crack of the bat, the sound of the baseball hitting the glove, and the umpires yelling “You’re out,” all without a mask in outdoor seating areas this summer.

This goes along with CDC and Michigan mask policy changes that have taken place recently.

However, fans who are not fully vaccinated will still have to wear a mask in the indoor spaces, including The Clubhouse, The View, the suites, and the Nuts and Bolts team store.

The changes in the policy are effective immediately.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.