Holt School t-shirts cause disagreement among parents

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt School District standing in solidarity on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Students are wearing ‘Our black students matter’ t-shirts to fight racism experienced by the black community.

The school sold over 750 t-shirts for students, teachers, and people in the community, but some parents feel it can cause more harm than good.

“I’m not against the fact that black students matter, what I don’t like is for the kids that don’t have the shirt, their parents chose to not buy it or they couldn’t afford it, kids can be kids, and the kids that are not wearing it can be persecuted against, strong opinions could be held of those kids that aren’t wearing them I think it’s really unfair,” said one anonymous parent.

He feels it’s especially unfair to other cultures in the community.

“Why are we singling out just one race when we should be preaching unity, everybody is equal, everybody is the same,” Holt parent said.

“The analogy putting this to a sports team, if on the basketball court on the football field anywhere, if a player gets injured the play stops and we have to attend to that particular player and once that player gets taken care of then play resumes and the same thing is an analogy for us with our shirts and our representation and our unity today,” said Holt Schools Inclusion & Outreach Coordinator, Christopher Billingslea.

The district’s inclusion and outreach coordinator says the death of George Floyd really hurt the community of color.

“Our black students have been hurt so let’s attend to them first to make sure they know that they are supported and then we can get back to the big work,” Chris said.

Billingslea told News 10 they plan to improve inclusion and equity in the community.

“We are in the process as a district of hiring a director or of diversity equity and inclusion so this time next year we should have that person in place, to really create systems in our district around equity and inclusion,” Billingslea said.

“For our community members who don’t understand or agree I welcome your conversation I think it’s important that we do not stop here that we use this as a preface to continue the conversation,” said Sarah Moore, Teacher and Parent of student at Holt Schools.

Parents that disagree with this initiative sad they do not think it’s a bad movement but they’re not happy with how the district is handling it. Holt schools told News 10 no conflicts emerged from this t-shirt initiative and that even students without t-shirts were taking pictures with students who had t-shirts on to show their unity.

