Getting the buzz on beekeeping and pollinators

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are inching closer to summer, which means it’s a busy time for bees and bee keepers.

Studio 10 went to the Pollinator Performance Center at Michigan State University to check out some hives and to learn how we can help bees just by planting flowers.

The hives are owned by Michigan State University and their purpose is for education, honey production and pollination.

Ansa says the bees work hard in the spring through the fall to find nectar and bring it back to the hive. They store the nectar in hexagonal cells and they dry it out and when it’s dry, they cap it off with wax so it’s honey and that is what they feed on over the winter.

You can help bees out just by planting in your garden.

Here you can find pollinator planting tips. https://pollinators.msu.edu/resources/pollinator-planting/

Bees sometimes get a bad rep in the summer and are mistaken for wasps or hornets. Here you can tell the difference: https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/bee-wasp-or-hornet-nest-which-one-is-it

What happens if you stumble upon a swarm of bees? You can contact a local bee keeper here: https://www.michiganbees.org/swarm-removal/swarm-removal-map/

