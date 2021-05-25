Experts share importance of National Missing Children’s Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - May 25 is National Missing Children’s day and five children in the metro Lansing area have been reported missing so far this year according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“It’s a day of remembrance and a day to honor those that we’ve lost as well too,” Callahan Walsh said, a NCMEC child advocate.

According to the FBI, there were 365,348 entries for missing children nationwide in 2020, and experts want to remind you it can happen to anyone.

“While we go about our daily lives and we kind of get into the routine of that life, it’s important to remember that these dangers do exist from time to time in the world,” East Lansing Deputy Police Chief Steve Gonzalez said.

In almost all cases, the first step involves police departments who become the first people involved with missing children cases.

“Because generally it all starts with a 9-1-1 call, and from that 9-1-1 call, a lot of resources can be mobilized very quickly in an attempt to locate the child as soon as possible,” Gonzalez said.

A big resource they use is the NCMEC, which in 2020 assisted law enforcement with more than 29,000 cases. The center tells News Ten that a big part in keeping cases down is education.

“Talk to your kids about making safe and smart decisions,” Walsh said, whose own brother went missing in 1981. His parents John and Revé Walsh are co-founders of NCMEC. “We know 83% of the time when a child is able to get away it’s because something a child did proactively, kicking, screaming, pulling away, drawing attention. The child is most likely going to be their best chance at survival.”

This center has been a resource for 36 years to families. 16-year-old Shane McLaughlin has been missing for almost eight months since Oct. 19, 2020. His mother says the center has been amazing and bringing awareness to these cases not only today, but everyday, is what she hopes for.

“You don’t understand what it’s like until you actually go through it,” Nicole Quarrels said on her son Shane. “ Before my son went missing, I would always see missing kids, you share their flyers, you share their posters, you do what you can but until you’re in the situation you don’t understand and realize how serious it is.”

For more information on resources or if you’d like to make a report, CLICK HERE.

