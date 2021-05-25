DeWitt Schools looking for hosts for exchange students

DeWitt, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Public Schools put the call out Monday for community members looking to host foreign exchange students. The post stressed that host families come in all shapes and sizes, from single people to households with big families.

The one thing a host family must have? A big heart that can make strangers feel welcome!

People interested in hosting an exchange student may write annette.metzger@educatius.org for more details.

