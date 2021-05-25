Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 739 cases, 66 deaths

Coronavirus in Michigan.
Coronavirus in Michigan.(WLUC/CDC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus spread continues to slow now that more Michiganders are getting vaccinated.

Tuesday, Michigan reported 739 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths. 31 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

This is the first time in several months Michigan reported a daily case count under 1,000, great news for the state’s fight against COVID-19.

Testing has been decreasing lately, averaging around 23,000 per day, however the positivity rate has also been decreasing, with the state’s five day average being around 5%.

Ingham County reports 22,529 cases and 370 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,609 cases and 269 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,971 cases and 82 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,806 cases and 199 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,680 cases and 101 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids
The Lansing Lugnuts set off a fireworks show for fans after the game.
Lansing Lugnuts change mask policy, masks will not be required in outdoor seating areas
With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults...
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12