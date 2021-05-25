Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 739 cases, 66 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus spread continues to slow now that more Michiganders are getting vaccinated.

Tuesday, Michigan reported 739 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths. 31 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

This is the first time in several months Michigan reported a daily case count under 1,000, great news for the state’s fight against COVID-19.

Testing has been decreasing lately, averaging around 23,000 per day, however the positivity rate has also been decreasing, with the state’s five day average being around 5%.

Ingham County reports 22,529 cases and 370 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,609 cases and 269 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,971 cases and 82 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,806 cases and 199 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,680 cases and 101 deaths.

