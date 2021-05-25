Buffalo Bills Worried About Vaccination Pace

-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott fears time is running short on his players receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in a bid to have NFL restrictions loosened in time for the start of training camp. McDermott says he is attempting to educate rather than convince his players to get fully vaccinated. At issue is the six-week period for those who receive a two-dose vaccine in order to be deemed fully vaccinated. The time frame will soon be pushing into the Bills opening training camp in late July.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.