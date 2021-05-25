Advertisement

Advisory panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine requirements at Michigan State University

Michigan State University Spartans logo
Michigan State University Spartans logo(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An advisory panel discussed COVID-19 vaccine requirements at Michigan State University for this upcoming school year.

The panel decided by a vote of 89% to 11% that they believe a vaccine mandate should be at MSU. This does not mean, however, that there is a mandate at the university, rather the University Council believes there should be one.

MSU is one of many secondary education schools in Michigan that do not currently have a vaccine mandate for students.

During the discussion, many argued for the vaccine mandate at the University, while not many argued against, as you can see by the results of the vote.

The recommendation now heads to President Samuel Stanley Jr.’s desk for his decision.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 739 cases, 66 deaths
The Lansing Lugnuts set off a fireworks show for fans after the game.
Lansing Lugnuts change mask policy, masks will not be required in outdoor seating areas