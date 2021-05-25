Advisory panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine requirements at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An advisory panel discussed COVID-19 vaccine requirements at Michigan State University for this upcoming school year.

The panel decided by a vote of 89% to 11% that they believe a vaccine mandate should be at MSU. This does not mean, however, that there is a mandate at the university, rather the University Council believes there should be one.

MSU is one of many secondary education schools in Michigan that do not currently have a vaccine mandate for students.

During the discussion, many argued for the vaccine mandate at the University, while not many argued against, as you can see by the results of the vote.

The recommendation now heads to President Samuel Stanley Jr.’s desk for his decision.

