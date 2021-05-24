Advertisement

WILX and Shaheen are honoring local teachers all month long

Tell us about a teacher that inspires you
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -WILX, along with Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet, want to show some appreciation to our local teachers by giving them a pizza party. Plus, we’ll be reading some of the emails on Studio 10, so we can learn more about some of our inspiring local teachers!

To enter to win the pizza party for a local teacher, all you have to do is email us your teacher’s name, the name of the school and tell us how they’ve inspired you. Email your entry to myteacherrocks@wilx.com. You’ve still got a few more days to submit your email and there’s going to be a couple of teachers (and staff) that will be picked in a random drawing that will get a pizza party!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

Latest News

Joey's Pet Outfitters summer items
Items to keep our dogs happy as the weather warms up
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Brock Fletcher shares some tips for home buyers in the Lansing area
Nora McInerny coming to Michigan
Ted Talk speaker coming to Michigan to speak about moving forward positively in the face of grief
While kids are out of school for the summer, they’re ready to head to camp or jump in the pool.
Summer camps filling up fast in Mid-Michigan