Why some jobs are having trouble finding applicants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses are running into a problem as the state reopens: They can’t find employees. So are there not enough people willing to work, or not enough good jobs available?

Flexibility plays a big role as employers struggle to fill their openings. Amanda Chuan, MSU Human Resources & Labor Relations Professor, told News 10 it’s especially tough for parents right now.

Chuan said, “If you have small children at home or children where you don’t necessarily know if you’re going to send them back to school, or if schools going to be open and there’s uncertainty about that, then you might not have the time to commit to a full time job or to commit to certain shifts because your home situation is uncertain.”

Coming out of a pandemic that relied on essential workers to keep the country functioning, many people looking for work aren’t as willing as they used to be to settle for what’s being offered. One local job seeker, Shelly Melrose, pointed out that some jobs that aren’t finding applicants may not offer compensation that job seekers consider adequate for the work.

“I definitely feel like there is a struggle to find one job that is going to pay you enough and it’s a job that you’re going to be doing that is worth the pay,” Melrose said. “There’s a lot of places that were saying they’re hiring, but I’m filling out applications and I’m just not hearing back from them.”

And it’s not just money. Many job seekers are looking to make sure they’ll be safe at work as the state and businesses loosen restrictions.

Carrie Rosingana, from Capital Area Michigan Works, said, “We know that it continues to be very important for job seekers looking right now to feel that they’re going to be working for an employer where their safety is a priority, and where there may be some of those opportunities for doing hybrid work.”

Researchers told News 10 they will continue to follow the labor crisis to see what aspects may change in the future for the workforce.

