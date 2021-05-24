Tigers Open Home Series Tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers open up a seven game homestand Monday night against the Central Division leading Cleveland Indians. First pitch 7:10 on Bally Sports Detroit. Spencer Turnbull is the Tigers’ starting pitcher-- his first appearance since throwing a no hitter at Seattle last Tuesday. The Tigers have a two game losing streak after dropping the finale of their six game road trip Sunday at Kansas City 3-2. The Tigers had a 4-2 record on the trip and now stand 18-28 on the season. The Indians have a 24-20 record and have been no hit themselves twice already this season.

