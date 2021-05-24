Advertisement

Tigers Open Home Series Tonight

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrates with Jonathan Schoop (7) after hitting a grand...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrates with Jonathan Schoop (7) after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers open up a seven game homestand Monday night against the Central Division leading Cleveland Indians. First pitch 7:10 on Bally Sports Detroit. Spencer Turnbull is the Tigers’ starting pitcher-- his first appearance since throwing a no hitter at Seattle last Tuesday. The Tigers have a two game losing streak after dropping the finale of their six game road trip Sunday at Kansas City 3-2. The Tigers had a 4-2 record on the trip and now stand 18-28 on the season. The Indians have a 24-20 record and have been no hit themselves twice already this season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

Latest News

Of Heumann Interest
Of Heumann Interest: Legendary Grand Ledge baseball coach has number retired in style
Lugnuts hosting sensory-friendly game
Lugnuts hosting sensory-friendly game
Of Heumann Interest
Of Heumann Interest
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Marching Band For Kids Concert Date is Set
The Lansing Lugnuts hosting a Sensory Friendly Night at Jackson Field