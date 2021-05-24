The Lansing Lugnuts hosting a Sensory Friendly Night at Jackson Field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, from 7:05 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Lansing Lugnuts will be hosting a Sensory Friendly Night to help bring awareness to Autism.

The Lugnuts will be working with the Mid-Michigan Autism Association to make sure all fans will be comfortable during the game.

“You’re going to see a different kind of atmosphere than what you’re used to. Normally it’s very high-energy, fast-paced, we’re going to change a lot of that for this night. We won’t do any video on the video boards, you won’t see any flashing lights, and the music and the sound on the public address will be turned down,” said Zac Clark, Lugnuts Assistant GM.

Clark is excited that the team can be more inclusive this season.

“I worked for the Special Olympics, and so being inclusive of everyone in the ballpark is something that’s very important,” said Clark.

They will also be providing fidget toys and a quiet room in the owner’s suite.

“Thanks to them, we have headphones, they’re a way for folks that have sensory issues to be able to put those on, be calm, and not deal with the loud noises and things like that,” said Clark.

Clark said it is rewarding watching everyone be able to come together. He hopes the team and stadium can host more nights like these.

“That’s really why we’re here at the end of the day, is so people can have a place to go and have a good time,” said Clark.

You can purchase tickets for this event at The Lansing Lugnuts website.

