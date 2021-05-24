Advertisement

The Human Services Building in Lansing now offering contactless drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Ingham County Health Department gets new mobile clinic.
Ingham County Health Department gets new mobile clinic.(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting today, the Ingham County Health Department and LynxDx will team up to offer drive-thru, contactless saliva tests at the Human Services Building in Lansing.

The tests will be made available Monday-Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing.

“This is a new type of test in our community,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail.

Tests are at no out-of-pocket cost to patients and results will be delivered via email or text in 1-2 days.

Information for the drive-thru follow:

  • You will collect your own saliva samples
  • You must not eat or drink for at least 30 minutes prior to testing

Patients must pre-register and schedule an appointment at: https://lynxdx.health/register and the testing site will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day and Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

For more information visit you can visit the LynxDx website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

Latest News

DeWitt Schools looking for hosts for exchange students
Study Committee finalizes recommendations for East Lansing police oversight
Okemos School board votes to change ‘Chiefs’ mascot
Michigan Civil Rights Commission names attorney John E. Johnson, Jr., as Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights
Watching Your Wallet: 43% of Americans know their investments
Watching Your Wallet: 43% of Americans know their investments