The Human Services Building in Lansing now offering contactless drive-thru COVID-19 testing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting today, the Ingham County Health Department and LynxDx will team up to offer drive-thru, contactless saliva tests at the Human Services Building in Lansing.

The tests will be made available Monday-Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing.

“This is a new type of test in our community,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail.

Tests are at no out-of-pocket cost to patients and results will be delivered via email or text in 1-2 days.

Information for the drive-thru follow:

You will collect your own saliva samples

You must not eat or drink for at least 30 minutes prior to testing

Patients must pre-register and schedule an appointment at: https://lynxdx.health/register and the testing site will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day and Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

For more information visit you can visit the LynxDx website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

