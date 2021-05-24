Tampa Bay Looking to Advance in NHL Playoffs

-MIAMI (AP) - The reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning has a commanding 3-games-to-1 lead over the Florida Panthers heading into tonight’s Game 5. The Vegas Golden Knights could wrap up a first-round victory in their NHL playoff series tonight at home against the Minnesota Wild. Vegas leads 3-games-to-1. The Winnipeg Jets could complete a sweep of their series against Edmonton tonight at home.

