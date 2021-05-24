Advertisement

Tampa Bay Looking to Advance in NHL Playoffs

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) keeps the pressure on Tampa Bay Lightning...
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) keeps the pressure on Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Detroit. The Lightning defeated the Red Wing 2-1. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
-MIAMI (AP) - The reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning has a commanding 3-games-to-1 lead over the Florida Panthers heading into tonight’s Game 5. The Vegas Golden Knights could wrap up a first-round victory in their NHL playoff series tonight at home against the Minnesota Wild. Vegas leads 3-games-to-1. The Winnipeg Jets could complete a sweep of their series against Edmonton tonight at home.

