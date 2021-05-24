Studio 10 Lansing Lugnuts Ticket Giveaway!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here is your chance to win a 4-pack of Lansing Lugnuts tickets with a parking pass! Enter to win through the link below, then watch Studio 10 weekdays from 4-5PM on WILX. Play ball & good luck!

https://wilx.secondstreetapp.com/Studio-10-Lugnuts-Ticket-Contest-2021/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.