Restricted Personnel On Court For Upcoming U. S. Open Tennis

-NEW YORK (AP) - Chair umpires will be the only officials who will actually be on the court at the U.S. Open tennis tournament this year. Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all courts at the event, and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it. Last year, the USTA relied on the automatic system for the U.S. Open except for at the two main stadiums,.

