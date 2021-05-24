Organizations team up to build a home to honor legacy of Jackson resident

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new home in Jackson, but this one is extra special. It was built by the Give Hope Disaster Relief Program and Jackson Habitat for Humanity.

Together the two organizations created this home for a much deserving family...all during the peak of the pandemic.

But that’s only part of what makes it so special.

This house is dedicated to Doug Atkins, a long-time Give Hope member who perished in an auto accident in December 2019.

“It was just an instant and easy decision for us to make because it’s what Doug would have wanted to not only build a house but build it in in our district, you know with our family, so we are proud to start this adventure,” said Marnie Hade of Give Hope.

This week, the home was finished and the home-buyer, Barbara Newcomb couldn’t be more thankful.

“I have so much emotions. I’m more joyful right now. I’m very happy. This is a fresh start for me and my children,” said Barbara.

Give Hope Disaster Relief trips began in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit, and were student driven. Since then, over 800 high school and college students, and chaperones from Jackson County have travelled the country helping local and national charitable foundations in disaster areas. Over time, they have helped in a number of areas, including New Orleans and other areas in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, (Portland) Michigan, Illinois, Texas, and Florida. While on site, they help with debris removal, and construction/reconstruction of homes. Their goal is to help in any way possible in an area of need.

Many of our volunteers have dedicated years of their lives to helping others. These 800 volunteers include chaperones Pennie and Doug Atkins, who combined to participate in 29 trips. In December 2019, Doug lost his life in a car accident. In order to honor his legacy, they are working to build a Habitat for Humanity home in the Atkins’ honor.

