NCAA Baseball Tournament Field Soon to be Announced

-Automatic bids for the NCAA Tournament are on the line as conference baseball tournaments begin in earnest this week. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced Sunday and the rest of the 64-team field next Monday. There are 30 automatic qualifiers instead of 31 this year because the Ivy League canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top seeds in Power Five conferences are Notre Dame in the ACC, Texas in the Big 12, and Arkansas in the SEC. The Big Ten’s Nebraska and Pac-12′s Arizona locked up bids by winning regular-season titles.

