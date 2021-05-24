Advertisement

NCAA Baseball Tournament Field Soon to be Announced

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Automatic bids for the NCAA Tournament are on the line as conference baseball tournaments begin in earnest this week. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced Sunday and the rest of the 64-team field next Monday. There are 30 automatic qualifiers instead of 31 this year because the Ivy League canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top seeds in Power Five conferences are Notre Dame in the ACC, Texas in the Big 12, and Arkansas in the SEC. The Big Ten’s Nebraska and Pac-12′s Arizona locked up bids by winning regular-season titles.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

Latest News

Of Heumann Interest
Of Heumann Interest: Legendary Grand Ledge baseball coach has number retired in style
Lugnuts hosting sensory-friendly game
Lugnuts hosting sensory-friendly game
Of Heumann Interest
Of Heumann Interest
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Marching Band For Kids Concert Date is Set
The Lansing Lugnuts hosting a Sensory Friendly Night at Jackson Field