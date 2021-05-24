Advertisement

MSU Marching Band For Kids Concert Date is Set

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sparrow Foundation has announced the 18th annual MSU Marching Band For Kids Concert is a go for Sunday, September 26th at the home of Tim and Cathy Staudt in Meridian Township. Covid wiped out last year’s concert. It is a party featuring American patriotic music. Attendance is limited to 800. Proceeds, now totaling more than $1.5 million through the years, is split between the band and Children’s Miracle Network. It is the only fund raising arm the band has. For tickets and information in advance of the mass sales date, contact Stacie Peltomaa at the Foundation at 242-7623. The day also features various MSU coaches and dignitaries. The band will perform the previous day at the MSU football home game against Western Kentucky.

