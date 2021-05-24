Advertisement

Michigan State University Council meeting on vaccine policy

By Natalie Kerwin
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A campus vaccine mandate is a possibility for next fall at Michigan State University. Tomorrow, the university will hold a council meeting to discuss if being vaccinated will be a mandate for students to return back to campus.

The University Council works with MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. to make these decisions. It will all comes down to his vote, which he won’t share yet.

“There’s 1 vote that matters, as far as whether there will be anything. Tomorrow’s vote though, what it’s saying, is this representative group of people, either does, or does not, think this is a good idea,” said Tyler Silvestri, Secretary for MSU Academic Governance.

Current students told us they’d like to see more people get vaccinated ‚but they’re not crazy about enforcing a mandate.

“I do understand that it’s for everyone’s safety and I do think people should be getting vaccinated, but it feels like it’s going against people’s rights kind of to force them to get a vaccine in order to attend classes,” said Sara, MSU Junior.

Some students are willing to get a vaccine in order to travel for the summer.

“I’m just going to go do it because I’m going to Europe this summer and I don’t want to have anything holding me back from going there. If I have to get it I guess I have to get it. It kind of sucks that that should be a thing that people are forcing you to get a vaccine that you don’t want,” said Noah Bridgeman, MSU Junior.

You can watch the live stream tomorrow at 3:15 p.m.

