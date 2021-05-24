Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a south Lansing dollar store.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Lansing Police were called to the Dollar General on Edgewood Boulevard. Officers say when they got there, they found a 34-year-old man who was hit by a bullet.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but News 10 is told the man is doing okay. As of now, no arrests have been made.

“We’re looking for anybody that was a witness to call and tell us what they might’ve seen,” said Lansing Police Sgt. Michael VanBeek.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-460 or send a private message on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

