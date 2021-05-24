Advertisement

Lansing School District holding special vaccine event

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is teaming up with the Ingham County Health Department for students and community members to receive the Pfizer vaccine. ICHD will administer the vaccine to those ages 12 and up.

Students under 18-years-old must have parent and guardian consent, and once students receive their first dose they can return back to the school for second doses three weeks later.

The dates and locations of the events follow:

  • Monday, May 24, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Cavanaugh Elementary School
  • Monday, May 24, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Eastern High School
  • Tuesday, May 25, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Reo Elementary School
  • Tuesday, May 25, 4-7 p.m. J.W. Sexton School
  • Tuesday, June 1, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Willow Elementary School
  • Thursday, June 3, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Gier Park Elementary School

To sign up or view all upcoming Lansing School District events, visit: https://tinyurl.com/LansingSchools.

Walk-ins will be accepted and the vaccine is at no cost, regardless of insurance or uninsured.

