Lansing School District holding special vaccine event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is teaming up with the Ingham County Health Department for students and community members to receive the Pfizer vaccine. ICHD will administer the vaccine to those ages 12 and up.

Students under 18-years-old must have parent and guardian consent, and once students receive their first dose they can return back to the school for second doses three weeks later.

The dates and locations of the events follow:

Monday, May 24, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Cavanaugh Elementary School

Monday, May 24, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Eastern High School

Tuesday, May 25, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Reo Elementary School

Tuesday, May 25, 4-7 p.m. J.W. Sexton School

Tuesday, June 1, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Willow Elementary School

Thursday, June 3, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Gier Park Elementary School

To sign up or view all upcoming Lansing School District events, visit: https://tinyurl.com/LansingSchools.

Walk-ins will be accepted and the vaccine is at no cost, regardless of insurance or uninsured.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

