June 1 is the deadline for filing 2020 City of East Lansing tax returns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June 1, is the deadline for filing 2020 City of East Lansing income tax returns.

This June 1 deadline applies to all residents and non-resident individuals. All businesses operating within the City of East Lansing are required to file an income tax return. In addition, to withholding income taxes from their employees.

Completed forms must be mailed to:

East Lansing Income Tax Department

P.O. Box 526

Eaton Rapids, MI 48827

Returns may also be placed in the blue Treasurer’s Office drop box located in the north parking lot at East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road.

If you need additional time to complete your return, you must file an extension, which will extend the due date for filing returns to November 1, 2021. This extension only extends the time to file the return, not to pay the amount due.

This form is available at www.cityofeastlansing.com/incometax under the notation “2020 EL-7004 Extension to File – For all Types of Filers” on the forms section of the webpage.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.