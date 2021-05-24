Advertisement

Jackson College to welcome students in-person and online this fall

Registration starts June 2.
Jackson College will welcome students back to campuses and online for the 2021 fall semester.
Jackson College will welcome students back to campuses and online for the 2021 fall semester.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College will welcome students back to campuses and online this fall semester.

Registration for the fall semester opens on June 2 with fall classes starting on August 30. New students are required to contact the Admissions Office before registering. Current students should contact their student success navigator.

During the pandemic, instruction shifted primarily online, with few classes held in person. Those classes served as part of a pilot program for in-person learning with added safety protocols in place.

This fall, administrators expect to offer about 50% of classes in-person and 50% of classes online to suit the needs and preferences of all students. Students and employees will continue to be required to wear face coverings. Jackson College will continue to follow guidelines for social distancing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Michigan.

College officials have worked to ensure the health and safety of students, employees, and visitors to campus. Anyone coming onto the campus will be required to complete a health screening and temperature check. Students living in on-campus residences will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and they are encouraged for all students but not required.

For the latest information on the College’s response to COVID-19 can be found HERE.

A complete course schedule is available on the Jackson College website.

