Henry Ford easing restrictions for visitors

Patients who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 are not allowed to have visitors.
Jackson, Michigan&amp;mdash;Henry Ford Allegiance Health has reported their hospital&amp;rsquo;s first patient death due to COVID-19. (Source: WILX) (WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly two months after putting tighter rules in place, Henry Ford Health System is now easing visitor restrictions at hospitals.

The hospital says the decision was made as hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at the lowest levels since mid-March.

Some of the following restrictions remain in place:

  • All patients and visitors entering a Henry Ford facility must successfully complete COVID-19 screening upon entry.
  • Masks must be worn by anyone over the age of five. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. Any visitor who refuses to wear a mask is not permitted to enter the facility. Masks also protect patients with comorbidities who may not yet be vaccinated.
  • All visitors should remain with the patient except for quick trips to the bathroom or to purchase food. All visitors should refrain from eating or drinking in the patient’s room or sharing their restroom
  • Patients who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 are not allowed to have visitors.

Henry Ford Health System is reminding visitors that visiting hours and other hospital-specific details are not the same at each facility. Each hospital has updated its policy based on the conditions in its service area. Those policies are being adjusted as conditions change.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

