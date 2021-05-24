Advertisement

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs ready-to-drink cocktail expansion in Michigan

((Source: WIS))
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed SB 144. This bill will increase market access to ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails for adult consumers.

“Ready-to-drink cocktails saw a huge increase in 2020 and show no signs of slowing down,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy.

This bill will also reduce the tax on these spirits-based products.

Under the new law, the tax rate on RTD cocktails that contain up to 13.5 percent ABV will decrease from $0.48 to $0.30/liter.

“Expanding the outlets where spirits-based RTDs can be sold will increase consumer convenience and provide additional revenue to the state. Consumers will also benefit from the reduced tax rate for these popular products,” said Wojnar.

