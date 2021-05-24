Advertisement

Columbia Rd over US-127 closing for repair work

The bridge was damaged in October.
Columbia Road bridge will be repaired in May.
Columbia Road bridge will be repaired in May.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Columbia Road bridge over US-127 in Mason will close Monday at 10 p.m. The closure is necessary for crews to make repairs.

The bridge was damaged in October when a semi crashed into it while trying to pass underneath.

People who drive on Columbia Road are worried about the kids who walk across the bridge next to a hole over northbound US-127 to a nearby park.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has an estimated completion and reopening goal of 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

Latest News

DeWitt Schools looking for hosts for exchange students
Study Committee finalizes recommendations for East Lansing police oversight
Okemos School board votes to change ‘Chiefs’ mascot
Michigan Civil Rights Commission names attorney John E. Johnson, Jr., as Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights
Watching Your Wallet: 43% of Americans know their investments
Watching Your Wallet: 43% of Americans know their investments