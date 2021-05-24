Columbia Rd over US-127 closing for repair work
The bridge was damaged in October.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Columbia Road bridge over US-127 in Mason will close Monday at 10 p.m. The closure is necessary for crews to make repairs.
The bridge was damaged in October when a semi crashed into it while trying to pass underneath.
People who drive on Columbia Road are worried about the kids who walk across the bridge next to a hole over northbound US-127 to a nearby park.
The Michigan Department of Transportation has an estimated completion and reopening goal of 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
