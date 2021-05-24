City of Lansing announces upcoming events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Mayor Andy Schor announced some upcoming events that will take place in Lansing throughout the next three months.

On May 29, Memorial Day events will be held:

The Lansing Fire Department Memorial Ceremony will honor Lansing Fire Department current and retired employees who have passed away in 2021 or in the line of duty. This will happen at 11:00 a.m. located 1800 E. Mt. Hope Avenue.

You can live stream this event on The City of Lansing Facebook page at 12:00 p.m.

On June 12, the Mayor’s Family River Walk and Run will take place:

This year’s Family River Walk and Run will be a hybrid event with an in-person and virtual option.

Fourth of July events will follow as:

The 4th of July Parade will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. around the Capitol Loop.

You can sign up here if you would like to be in the 4th of July Parade.

The 4th of July Fireworks will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m. There will be no concert this year. The best viewing options will be from Riverfront Park, Durant Park or Marshall Park.

For all events listed above COVID-19 health and safety guidelines must be followed.

