Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Reckless driver speeds down sidewalk

By Winnie Dortch
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – A camera caught a car barreling down a sidewalk near Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach area.

“That’s really scary,” said driver Kathy Gotcher. “There’s a lot of kids and older people and people who wouldn’t be paying attention who could’ve got hit by that car.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call about the reckless driver on Saturday. They later found the car crashed near a marina.

“We don’t want to have a crash and lose somebody’s loved one,” said Tom Trentadue, another driver who saw the video. “I don’t want to be in a car crash and get hit by a reckless driver as I’m driving on the road because someone’s driving on the sidewalk going 100 miles.”

The driver fled the scene before deputies arrived.

There were no injuries. The car was reported as stolen.

Copyright 2021 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Gov. Whitmer to give update on MIOSHA return-to-work. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gov. Whitmer announces updates on return-to-work guidelines
Man hospitalized following dollar store shooting
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
Car crashes into garage, one in custody
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

Latest News

The 71-year-old victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, says he’s terrified after he was...
Elderly man bitten, dragged by car in attempted robbery
After an unsuccessful robbery attempt, the female suspect allegedly bit the victim then dragged...
Man, 71, loses seven teeth in attack following attempted robbery
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order on Russia probe memo
DeWitt Schools looking for hosts for exchange students
Study Committee finalizes recommendations for East Lansing police oversight