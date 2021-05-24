Advertisement

Car crashes into garage, one in custody

No injuries were reported.
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.
A car crashed into garage near Cleo and Willow.(WILX/Sara Schulz)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were dispatched to the area of Cleo and Willow in Lansing on the report of a car that crashed into a structure.

The Michigan State Police fugitive team reported that a red Lincoln hit a house. One person was taken into custody while the driver fled on foot.

The driver is described as a white male with a goatee, brown hair, and blue clothing.

Initial reports say the vehicle took the curve at a high rate of speed. Two people were in the car at the time, one of which was a fugitive who was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

