Car crashes into garage, one in custody

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were dispatched to the area of Cleo and Willow in Lansing on the report of a car that crashed into a structure.

The Michigan State Police fugitive team reported that a red Lincoln hit a house. One person was taken into custody while the driver fled on foot.

The driver is described as a white male with a goatee, brown hair, and blue clothing.

Initial reports say the vehicle took the curve at a high rate of speed. Two people were in the car at the time, one of which was a fugitive who was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

