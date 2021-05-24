Advertisement

Appling arrested in connection with Detroit murder

Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling was take into custody by MSP in Chelsea in connection with the shooting death of a 66-year-old man in Detroit.(Detroit Police Department)
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to WDIV in Detroit, Michigan State Police (MSP) have taken former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling into custody.

MSP apprehended Appling, 29, in Chelsea in connection with the investigation of a Detroit murder.

On Sunday, Detroit Police named Appling as a suspect in the shooting death of a 66-year-old man. Sources told WDIV the argument may have centered around a stolen gun.

In February 2020, Appling faced drug charges and was sentenced in December to 18 months probation. He was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police in 2017.

