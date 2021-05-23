Advertisement

Witness: Michigan man fatally shot by police had BB gun

By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The uncle of a man fatally shot by Michigan State Police on Saturday said his nephew grabbed a BB gun as an officer moved toward him. In an interview with WOOD-TV, Harry Pulsipher Sr. said he lived on the Beaver Township property with his ex-wife and his nephew, whom he identified as Johnny Owen King. He said police were called to the mobile home Saturday morning because of a dispute between his ex-wife and King. Pulsipher says King said he wasn’t leaving his house and “the cop started towards him and he reached up, he had a little BB gun up there, he grabbed that BB gun and he brought it down. He said that’s when the officer shot King.

