Witness: Michigan man fatally shot by police had BB gun

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The uncle of a man fatally shot by Michigan State Police on Saturday said his nephew grabbed a BB gun as an officer moved toward him. In an interview with WOOD-TV, Harry Pulsipher Sr. said he lived on the Beaver Township property with his ex-wife and his nephew, whom he identified as Johnny Owen King. He said police were called to the mobile home Saturday morning because of a dispute between his ex-wife and King. Pulsipher says King said he wasn’t leaving his house and “the cop started towards him and he reached up, he had a little BB gun up there, he grabbed that BB gun and he brought it down. He said that’s when the officer shot King.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.