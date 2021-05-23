Libraries warn of scammers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A process called “spooking” is being used by phone scammers. Local libraries with Capital Area District Library warn those who are receiving calls to stay vigilant. CADL library members are receiving calls with CADL falsely claimed as the user ID. These callers are asking for personal information such as card numbers and social security numbers. CADL asks that members be aware of these calls and not to share personal information with them.

“It’s really still just kind of scary because it’s something that seems like a very legitimate call but it’s not and again we thought it was just happening two or three times and now we’ve had reports that it’s happening at all of our locations,” said CADL Executive Director, Scott Duimstra.

CADL said people should only receive a call from them regarding missing items or programs. If someone receives a call asking for personal information hang up and inform your local library.

