Group helps Michigan residents expunge records under new law

Minnesota man who left sexually-explicit notes on women's cars in Ames has pleaded guilty in the case and will pay about $200 in fines.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law firms and advocacy groups are joining forces to help Michigan residents get their criminal records expunged under new state laws that took effect last month.

The Lansing State Journal reports the Great Lakes Expungement Network is guiding people who qualify through the process of having a criminal record expunged, or sealed from public view. Supporters of the new “Clean Slate” laws say they allow people who have paid their debts to society to have a chance at more opportunities, such as better jobs.

The laws expanded eligibility for expungement for up to three felonies and unlimited misdemeanors, excluding certain weapons or assault offenses and felonies that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

