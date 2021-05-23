Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologized Sunday after a photo surfaced of her at an East Lansing bar with a dozen other people.

The photo shows the governor crowded around several tables pushed together, violating the state health department’s social distancing order. The May 15 order from the state Department of Health and Human Services says no more than six people can be seated together and groups of patrons must be six feet apart.

The conservative news outlet Breitbart first reported the photo Sunday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) hit the bar this weekend and violated her own coronavirus orders, according to a photo Breitbart News has exclusively obtained. https://t.co/7udfIRYfBn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 23, 2021

Governor Whitmer issued this apology to News 10:

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols. Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

According to Breitbart, the photo took place at Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing and the photo was posted on Facebook before it was deleted.

