Court will look at liability issues in UP girl’s gym death

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court says it will hear arguments in a dispute over liability for the death of a 4-year-old girl. She was accidentally killed at a school gym in the Upper Peninsula in 2015. The Court of Appeals last summer reversed the opinion of a Marquette County judge and ruled in favor of the Gwinn school district and various individuals. Amarah Filizetti, the daughter of a cheerleading coach, died when a 325-pound panel fell on her. Staff were in the process of putting the panel in place to shield a portable stage. The Supreme Court wants to focus on whether the district has immunity under government tort law.

