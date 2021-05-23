Bonfire warning in extreme heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As those summer temperatures heat up, fire departments receive more calls out to fires. Proper care when lighting a fire can be the difference between life and death.

“They definitely increase during the summer especially since it’s warm out and families want to go out especially since this pandemic. I think we’re going to see more this year,” said Lieutenant of the Delta Township Fire Department, Ken Barnes.

While the Delta Township Fire Department prepares for an uptick in calls, Lieutenant Barns said Michiganders are limited in what they can burn. He said choosing the wrong material could be dangerous.

“You can only burn wood from a tree that’s about it. People burn couches and chairs, there’s a lot of chemicals in there, there’s a lot of bad stuff you can inhale,” said Barnes.

In order to have a bonfire you need a permit and to make sure the fire doesn’t get out of control, Barnes said the fire should be no more than 3 feet in diameter.

“The big thing is to have a fire ring if possible and if not create a fire pit and surround it with rocks. Your fires they should be at least 10 feet from something that’s combustible like a tree, a house, bushes, just in case wind picks up and embers go to those. You don’t want those starting on fire,” said Barnes.

The Delta Township Fire Department recommends water, sand, and dirt to extinguish a fire.

