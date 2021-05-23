Advertisement

2 dead after truck overturns, is hit by vehicle in Michigan

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi northbound on Highway 71 that resulted in the truck and trailer becoming perpendicular to the roadway.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people have died after a semi tanker truck overturned on a western Michigan highway and was struck by another vehicle. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the tanker truck and the vehicle that hit it were fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived on the scene along Michigan-6 in Jamestown Township, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids, on Sunday morning. Deputies were unable to to reach the victims until the fire was extinguished, and once the fire was out they found one occupant in each vehicle, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were being withheld pending notification of family.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

