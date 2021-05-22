WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Kellan Buddy on Lions’ Draft & MSU Transfers, Laz Jackson’s Pistons Postmortem

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re back with a special two-guest edition of the Sports Blitz Podcast!

First up, Kellan Buddy joins John Gustin to look back at the Detroit Lion’s draft. Is building inside out with Penei Sewell the right move, should they have passed on Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the first round and what does the departure of RB Kerryon Johnson mean for the franchise?

Kellan also touches on the state of Michigan’s new COVID rules and players entering/exiting the transfer portal for Michigan State football/basketball. Point guard Foster Loyer is officially heading to Davidson. What will be his legacy as a Spartan?

Fully shifting gears to the hardcourt, Lazarus Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys is back on the pod (41:22). He reviews the Pistons’ trio of 2020 1st round rookies (Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes), what pieces on the roster will be here going forward and why hopes are so high for the 2021 NBA Draft. #fadeforCade

