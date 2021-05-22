Electric interruption scheduled this weekend in Grass Lake for system upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Electric system upgrades will require a scheduled 8-hour power interruption in the Grass Lake area beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday.

The work will interrupt electric service to approximately 1,400 customers, and all customers are expected to be restored by 7 a.m. Sunday. Affected customers have been mailed postcard notifications about the interruption.

The approximate location of the outage is Interstate 94 to the north, Hayes Road to the east, Wolf Lake Road to the west, and Curtis Road to the south.

A backup date for the work and interruption is the same timeframe starting June 5 if the work cannot be done this weekend.

