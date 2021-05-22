Advertisement

Electric interruption scheduled this weekend in Grass Lake for system upgrades

Electric system upgrades will require a scheduled 8-hour power interruption in the Grass Lake area beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday.
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Electric system upgrades will require a scheduled 8-hour power interruption in the Grass Lake area beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday.

The work will interrupt electric service to approximately 1,400 customers, and all customers are expected to be restored by 7 a.m. Sunday. Affected customers have been mailed postcard notifications about the interruption.

The approximate location of the outage is Interstate 94 to the north, Hayes Road to the east, Wolf Lake Road to the west, and Curtis Road to the south.

A backup date for the work and interruption is the same timeframe starting June 5 if the work cannot be done this weekend.

Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 810 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

