Advertisement

Armed man killed by state police in western Michigan

Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An armed man was killed Saturday in western Michigan when he confronted troopers who were responding to a domestic dispute, state police said.

The shooting occurred in Beaver Township, a rural area in Newaygo County, roughly 60 miles north of Grand Rapids.

“Troopers were confronted by an armed subject which resulted in him being shot,” state police said on Twitter. “Despite life-saving efforts, the subject was declared deceased.”

No troopers were injured. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Detroit police named a former Michigan State University basketball star as the suspect in a...
Ex-Michigan State player wanted in fatal shooting
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Close call reminds Lansing couple of boating safety’s golden rule
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
2 dead after truck overturns, is hit by vehicle in Michigan

Latest News

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
Witness: Michigan man fatally shot by police had BB gun
Minnesota man who left sexually-explicit notes on women’s cars in Ames has pleaded guilty in...
Group helps Michigan residents expunge records under new law
Photo by revac film's&photography from Pexels
Bonfire warning in extreme heat
CADL warns of scammers calling asking for personal information. (Source: pexels.com)
Libraries warn of scammers