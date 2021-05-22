Armed man killed by state police in western Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An armed man was killed Saturday in western Michigan when he confronted troopers who were responding to a domestic dispute, state police said.

The shooting occurred in Beaver Township, a rural area in Newaygo County, roughly 60 miles north of Grand Rapids.

“Troopers were confronted by an armed subject which resulted in him being shot,” state police said on Twitter. “Despite life-saving efforts, the subject was declared deceased.”

No troopers were injured. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

